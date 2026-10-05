Mokama’s new rail bridge commissioned, boosting north-south Bihar train connectivity

Indian Railways has commissioned Mokama’s new rail bridge over River Ganga in Bihar. Built at a cost of around Rs 2,400 crore, the new bridge will further strengthen rail connectivity between North and South Bihar. This will also provide an additional route for passenger and freight train operations.

The new bridge has been constructed parallel to the existing Rajendra Pul and has a double railway line. It was opened for train operations after receiving the required safety approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Eastern Circle.

The CRS conducted the safety inspection of the new bridge and the associated doubled and electrified railway line on October 3 and 4, 2026. Following the safety clearance, train operations have started on the new bridge.