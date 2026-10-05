Mokama’s new rail bridge commissioned, boosting north-south Bihar train connectivity

3 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 02:00 AM IST
Indian Railways has commissioned Mokama’s new rail bridge over River Ganga in Bihar. Built at a cost of around Rs 2,400 crore, the new bridge will further strengthen rail connectivity between North and South Bihar. This will also provide an additional route for passenger and freight train operations.
The new bridge has been constructed parallel to the existing Rajendra Pul and has a double railway line. It was opened for train operations after receiving the required safety approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Eastern Circle.
The CRS conducted the safety inspection of the new bridge and the associated doubled and electrified railway line on October 3 and 4, 2026. Following the safety clearance, train operations have started on the new bridge.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, said the new Mokama rail bridge has been commissioned and train operations began around midnight. He added that train number 15483 Mahananda Express was the first train to cross the newly commissioned bridge.
The newly commissioned rail bridge at Mokama will improve train operations between North and South Bihar. (Image: East Central Railway)
Location of new Mokama rail bridge
The new Mokama rail bridge has been constructed about 50 metres towards the Patna side of the existing Rajendra Pul, which has been in service since 1959. The project spans around 15.5 km, including a 1.9-km main bridge over the Ganga connecting Mokama and Barauni. The main bridge comprises 17 steel spans, while the project also includes around 3.6 km of rail viaducts.
Besides the main bridge, the project includes eight minor bridges, two road overbridges and three rail-over-rail structures.
According to the CPRO, the new bridge has been planned in a way that requires minimum changes to the approaches of the existing bridge. It connects to the existing railway stations on both sides of the Ganga.
New rail bridge at Mokama to boost train connectivity in Bihar. (Image: East Central Railway)
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Existing Rajendra Pul to continue carrying trains
The railway official said that the new bridge will not replace the existing Rajendra Pul. Thus, the train operations will continue on the old bridge as well. He added that with the new double-line bridge alongside the existing bridge, the route will now have three railway lines, increasing capacity for train movement. It will significantly boost capacity on the busy Delhi-Howrah rail corridor.
Mokama’s new rail bridge over the Ganga, built alongside Rajendra Pul. (Image: East Central Railway)
Better train connectivity between North and South Bihar
The new bridge will provide an additional rail route between North and South Bihar, while also strengthening connectivity towards the northeastern parts of the country.
According to the official, railway traffic in the corridor is expected to increase by around 2.5 times. “The higher capacity is also expected to make freight movement smoother and reduce transportation time and costs. This could benefit the movement of essential goods as well as trade and commercial activity in the region,” he stated.
However, for passengers, the two new lines will help Railways manage train operations more efficiently on this important route.