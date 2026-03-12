Parliamentary panel sounds alarm as urban development budget hits five-year low

The committee noted that persistent gaps between the projected outlay and the budget allocations were linked to the utilisation of funds. (Credits: Image generated using Google Gemini)

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Thursday flagged the decreasing share of allocations for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to the lowest in five years, at 1.6 per cent of the 2026-2027 Budget Estimates, at a time when urbanisation is increasing.

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, chaired by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, presented its report on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Demands for Grants (2026-2027) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The committee noted that “despite increasing urbanisation and rising demand for housing, water supply, sanitation and urban transport, the Ministry’s relative share in the Central Budget has declined and its projections are routinely curtailed at the approval stage except in FY 2025-26.”