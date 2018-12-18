Mohsin Shaikh murder: Father fighting legal battle dies of heart failure

Mohammed Sadiq Shaikh (63), father of techie Mohsin Shaikh, who was allegedly murdered by activists of Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) in Pune, died in Solapur on Monday due to heart failure. Mohammed Sadiq had been fighting a legal battle demanding justice for Mohsin.

Hailing from Solapur, Mohsin was working as an engineer in a private firm in Pune. During the clashes following circulation of objectionable pictures of Shivaji Maharaj and Bal Thackeray, youths associated with HRS allegedly attacked Mohsin while he was going home after offering prayers at a mosque on June 2, 2014. He died in hospital.

His brother Mobin Shaikh (26) had filed a complaint of murder, following which police had arrested 21 HRS activists, including their leader Dhananjay Jayram Desai. While most of the accused were released on bail, Desai is still lodged in Yerawada jail.

Advocate Ujjwal Nikam had been appointed SPP in the case following a request from Moshin’s family to then CM Prithviraj Chavan. But the government cancelled his appointment on May 19, 2017. On June 16, 2017, Mohammed Sadiq wrote to the state government for appointing of Rohini Salian. The government, however, appointed senior lawyer and district government pleader Ujjwala Pawar as prosecution lawyer.

In September 2014, Mohammed Sadiq applied for compensation under a central government scheme to compensate civilian victims of terror-related violence.

In June this year, the government passed an order approving Rs 10 lakh help for Mohsin’s family. But as government failed to give the money, Mohammed Sadiq moved the Bombay High Court through lawyer Afreen Khan. The HC slammed the government for not paying the money.

When contacted on phone, Mohsin’s sister-in-law Sana Tabassum said the last rites were performed on Monday night. “He (Mohammed Sadiq) was fighting a legal battle. The elders in the family will soon decide who will take forward the legal battle.”