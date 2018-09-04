Will Mohanlal be BJP’s trump card in Kerala? Meeting with PM Modi sets off rumours

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (Mohanlal/Facebook) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (Mohanlal/Facebook)

Speculations have started doing the rounds that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal might join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janmashtami. A Deccan Herald report on Tuesday said the RSS was keen Mohanlal contests the Lok Sabha elections next year from Thiruvananthapuram, which, if happens, will set up a mouth-watering contest with incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

While BJP has increased its vote share in Kerala, it has so far failed to make any major electoral impact so far. It’s biggest name in the state, former union minister O Rajagopal, holds the only Assembly seat the party has ever won in the state. The saffron party already has Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi in its ranks and the addition of Mohanlal will provide BJP the necessary star power in a state where it has no prominent political faces to appeal to the public. Gopi, who campaigned for BJP in the Kerala Assembly elections and has been embroiled in a tax evasion case, is presently an MP in the Rajya Sabha.

It has been a privilege to meet our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji on this auspicious day of Janmashtami. Briefed him about @ViswaSanthiFndn and our multifaceted social initiatives. pic.twitter.com/Bj70R1g8nA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 3, 2018

In 2016, Mohanlal added grist to the rumour mill about his closeness to the BJP after he supported PM Modi’s demonetisation move and justified temporary hardships of the common man for a good cause to end corruption. However, his comments were derided by several Kerala politicians.

After his meeting with Modi on Monday, Mohanlal said the PM had assured all possible assistance for Kerala, which is picking up the pieces from the devastating floods that killed nearly 300 people and displaced thousands of others. The national award-winning actor said the PM expressed his desire to participate in the Global Malayalee roundtable to chalk out the roadmap for a “New Kerala”.

Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with @Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/f3Dv3owHUV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

“Modi has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Roundtable that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala. Hon. PMO India has also appreciated our vision to set up a Cancer Care Centre to cater to the needs of the underprivileged,” Mohanlal tweeted.

In a Facebook post, Mohanlal said he had also briefed the PM about his VishwaSanthi foundation’s social initiatives. The foundation works towards the upliftment of health and education among the underprivileged sections of the society.

