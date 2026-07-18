Mohan Yadav’s UCC pitch: Only those who marry once have ‘legal right’ to reside in Madhya Pradesh

Addressing a public event, Yadav said, “Why should there be separate laws for Hindus and Muslims? There should be one law for everyone. If Ram will marry once, why should Rahim marry twice or four times? Muslim sisters are also our sisters.” (File photo)

Making a pitch for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said there should be “one law for everyone” and suggested that people should not be allowed to have multiple spouses.

Addressing a public event, Yadav said, “Why should there be separate laws for Hindus and Muslims? There should be one law for everyone. If Ram will marry once, why should Rahim marry twice or four times? Muslim sisters are also our sisters.”

The Chief Minister said the proposed UCC would legally recognise only one marriage.

“Under the proposed Uniform Civil Code, only a person who has one marriage will have the legal right to reside in Madhya Pradesh… There should be one system for everyone. Why should there be different laws?” he asked.