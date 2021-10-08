Mohan Delkar’s wife to contest bypoll on Shiv Sena ticket

0 Comment(s) *
Kalaben Delkar, wife of late Independent Lok Sabha MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, has decided to contest the bypoll in the Union Territory on a Shiv Sena ticket.
The bypoll, scheduled to be on October 30, was necessitated after seven-time MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide in a Mumbai hotel in February.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former police sub-inspector of Indian Reserve Battalion, Mahesh Gavit (44), for the seat.
