Thursday, October 07, 2021
Mohan Delkar’s wife to contest bypoll on Shiv Sena ticket

The bypoll, scheduled to be on October 30, was necessitated after seven-time MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide in a Mumbai hotel in February.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai, Surat |
October 8, 2021 1:34:24 am
MP Mohan Delkar allegedly died by suicide in February. (File)

Kalaben Delkar, wife of late Independent Lok Sabha MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, has decided to contest the bypoll in the Union Territory on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former police sub-inspector of Indian Reserve Battalion, Mahesh Gavit (44), for the seat.

