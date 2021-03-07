Mohan Delkar suicide: MP’s son meets Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, seeks removal of UT administrator

Abhinav Delkar, son of Mohan Delkar — MP from Union Territory (UT) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli who allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai last month — met Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil in Surat on Sunday, seeking the removal of Praful Patel as the administrator of the Union Territory (UT).

Mohan Delkar was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai on February 23. Delkar’s family members have been alleging that he took the extreme step due to harassment by the administration of the UT.

They have been demanding the removal of UT administrator for free and fair probe in Delkar’s death.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Abhnav said, “Today (on Sunday), we met CR Paatilji at his office in Surat… He was my father’s colleague in the Parliament.”

“We demanded that Praful Patel must be removed as administrator (of the UT) since he is facing allegations in the case of my father’s death. Free and fair investigation will not be possible if he continues to be the administrator. Paatilji has assured his support,” he added.