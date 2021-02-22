scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 22, 2021
Latest news

Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide suspected

Mohan Delkar's body was found at a hotel in Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2021 4:22:12 pm
Outside the hotel in Marine Drive.

Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, allegedly died by suicide on Monday. His body was found at a hotel in Mumbai.

The body of Delkar, 58, a seven-term MP from the Union Territory, was found at a Marine Drive hotel in south Mumbai, a police official said.

However, the official declined to comment on reports that a suicide note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the independent MP.

Delkar was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019, his seventh term in the House.

More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement