Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide suspected

Outside the hotel in Marine Drive.

Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, allegedly died by suicide on Monday. His body was found at a hotel in Mumbai.

The body of Delkar, 58, a seven-term MP from the Union Territory, was found at a Marine Drive hotel in south Mumbai, a police official said.

However, the official declined to comment on reports that a suicide note in Gujarati was also found with the body of the independent MP.

Delkar was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019, his seventh term in the House.

More details awaited.