Ram temple to Sabarimala verdict: Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech full text

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the crowd at a Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the crowd at a Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday spoke on a wide range of topics while delivering his Vijayadashami speech at an event in Nagpur. From urging the Narendra Modi-led government to bring a law for construction of the Ram Mandir to stressing on the need for consensus to resolve the ongoing Sabarimala row, the RSS leader made the comments in his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here is the full text of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speech by The Indian Express on Scribd

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd