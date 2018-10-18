Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Ram temple to Sabarimala verdict: Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech full text

Ram temple to Sabarimala verdict: Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech full text

From urging the Centre to bring a law for construction of the Ram Mandir to stressing on the need for consensus to resolve the ongoing Sabarimala row, the RSS leader made the comments in his annual Vijayadashmi address today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2018 2:10:44 pm
mohan bhagwat, mohan bhagwat speech, rss chief mohan bhagwat, rss chief mohan bhagwat speech, rss chief, rss, mohan bhagwat vijayadashami speech, mohan bhagwat nagpur, mohan bhagwat dussehra speech, dussehra, mohan bhagwat nagpur, rss vijayadashami, mohan bhagwat rss, mohan bhagwat latest news, mohan bhagwat news RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the crowd at a Vijayadashami event in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday spoke on a wide range of topics while delivering his Vijayadashami speech at an event in Nagpur. From urging the Narendra Modi-led government to bring a law for construction of the Ram Mandir to stressing on the need for consensus to resolve the ongoing Sabarimala row, the RSS leader made the comments in his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here is the full text of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speech by The Indian Express on Scribd

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement