Mohan Bhagwat to deliver lecture on ‘contemporary motherhood’

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a lecture on “contemporary motherhood” and interact with women leaders at a two-day awareness meeting organised by Vishwa Mangalya Sabha in New Delhi on July 23-24.

The organisation said the July 24 interaction at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath would mark the first time an incumbent RSS chief would hold a detailed dialogue with women on the theme of motherhood. The programme will include a question-and-answer session with participants.

Vishwa Mangalya Sabha national organising secretary Vrushali Joshi said the organisation has chosen “Yuganukul Matrutva (contemporary motherhood)” as its focus area for the coming years following consultations with women across the country.