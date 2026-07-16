Mohan Bhagwat to deliver lecture on ‘contemporary motherhood’

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a lecture on “contemporary motherhood” and interact with women leaders at a two-day awareness meeting organised by Vishwa Mangalya Sabha in New Delhi on July 23-24.
The organisation said the July 24 interaction at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath would mark the first time an incumbent RSS chief would hold a detailed dialogue with women on the theme of motherhood. The programme will include a question-and-answer session with participants.
Vishwa Mangalya Sabha national organising secretary Vrushali Joshi said the organisation has chosen “Yuganukul Matrutva (contemporary motherhood)” as its focus area for the coming years following consultations with women across the country.
Joshi said the organisation has been working for the past 16 years on women’s empowerment, family values and social awareness under the motto “Na Matuh Param Daivatam (there is no deity greater than the mother)”. She said Bhagwat, who is the organisation’s patron and guide, annually devotes time to discussions on its future direction.
Clarifying the organisation’s relationship with the RSS, Joshi said Vishwa Mangalya Sabha is an independent body and not a branch or affiliate of the Sangh. She said that while the RSS works among men, Vishwa Mangalya Sabha seeks to bring about positive social change by working among women.
The North India awareness meeting will be held at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in Chanakyapuri on July 23 and 24, with around 280 women delegates expected from across the country.
On July 24, Bhagwat will address volunteers and delegates at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra before participating in the evening interaction with invited women leaders at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. The organisation expects 700-800 women to attend the Delhi event.
A similar programme for South India will be held in Hyderabad, where around 1,300 delegates are expected to participate.