Mohan Bhagwat Speech Live Updates: RSS chief set to deliver annual Vijayadashami address shortly

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to deliver his annual Vijayadashami address on Tuesday. The event marks the 101st year of the foundation of the RSS.

The RSS said that the annual event begins at 7:40 am at the party headquarters in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.

Story continues below this ad Earlier on Monday, Bhagwat offered prayers at the Sri Sri Sarvajanik Durga Puja pandal in Dhantoli, Nagpur. Speaking on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, Bhagwat said devotees seek the blessings of the Divine Mother, as everything in the world functions through Her grace. “We all seek the blessings of the Divine Mother, as everything in this world functions through Her grace. It is Shakti that makes everything possible…The essence is that the Divine Mother resides in the hearts of millions, embodied in a wealth of noble virtues. Our task is to awaken these qualities within ourselves…When our nation began its resurgence, it was preceded by the worship of this very Divine Mother by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa,” he told reporters. “It was through her blessings that Swami Vivekananda embarked on his mission. Even today, Vivekananda’s influence can be seen in public endeavours across our country and in the thoughts of those who lead them…We should worship Her with deep devotion,” he added. Live Updates

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