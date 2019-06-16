Those losing polls carry uncivilised conduct forward: Bhagwat’s jibe at Bengal govt

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday, virtually called for use of “dandashakti” (state power) in West Bengal government for “post-election violence”.

“Contest is inevitable in elections. It’s like Holi when you throw colour on each other. But if those who won, in their pride (guman) and those who lose, in their sense of revenge, carry the uncivilised conduct forward after election, then it affects the nation as a whole. What’s happening in Bengal today? It shouldn’t have happened. Is it happening in any other state after elections? But if some goonda elements are doing it, the government must stop it. It is the duty of the government to establish rule of law using its power (dandashakti),” he said addressing participants of all-India third-year annual training camp of swayamsevaks here.

Bhagwat, however, didn’t make it clear if he meant the Centre should use its power or the West Bengal government should.

This was Bhagwat’s first speech after the 2019 general elections.

Last year’s valediction was marked by the attendance of former President Pranab Mukherji. This year, however, the proposed chief guest industrialist Ratan Tata couldn’t make it.

Bhagwat said, “after the electoral contest, all should work together to take the nation on the path to glory. Some people talk of unity but actually try to achieve their selfish goals by pitting different sections of society against each other. But the people of India have shown them their place in these elections. Those being killed (in Bengal) belongs to a specific party and who knows (pata nahi) if the killers belong to any particular party. Can the shock of loss (in elections) drive anyone to this extent?”

He also sought to redefine the “Unity in diversity” phrase, saying “diversity must be contained in unity”.

Observing that the nation has finally found a “direction to march towards glory after 70 years of Independence, Bhagwat called for “a united effort by all, including those who have lost the recent elections, to achieve it”.

Bhagwat also hinted at the international effort by powers using their “economic and military might” to prevent the country from achieving glory. To elucidate this point he, narrated the Greek story of the defeat of Troy by deceitful use of Trojan horse.

Bhagwat also called for moulding one’s “national character” to be in tune with the “duties, rights and directive principals of the Constitution.”

Calling for “conduct sanctified by legal regimen. During the British era, we had resorted to methods like stone pelting against the government. We have our own government and we must relinquish such methods now. As the society has, for the first time in seventy years, showing a specific direction and it is the duty of everyone to walk that path.”