‘Will step down whenever Sangh asks me to’: Mohan Bhagwat on leading RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said he would step down from his post whenever the organisation wants him to, adding that he continues to work despite his age because the Sangh has asked him to.

Speaking at a programme in Mumbai to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat said, “There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post.”

“I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so. However, retirement from work will never happen,” he added.

Bhagwat also said there had not yet been a situation in the RSS’s history where someone had to be retired, adding that the organisation “extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteer”.

The RSS chief said the organisation had lagged behind in promoting itself, maintaining that excessive campaigning leads to publicity and eventually arrogance, adding that “one needs to protect oneself from it”.

Bhagwat said that the Sangh’s work was about inculcating “sanskar” (values) and not about campaigning.

“We have lagged behind in promoting ourselves. Excessive campaigning leads to publicity and then arrogance. One needs to protect oneself from it. Publicity should be like rainfall, adequate in timing and quantity,” he said, adding that the RSS was carrying out outreach initiatives.

‘English is not an Indian language,’ says Bhagwat

On the use of the English language, Bhagwat said that English would never be a medium of communication in the RSS, as it is not an “Indian language”.

“We want to work with Indians. Wherever English is necessary, we use it. We are not averse to it,” he said.

“We should master English, but that does not mean we forget our mother tongue,” he added.

He gave an example of his interaction in Bengaluru, saying that representatives from several southern states could not understand Hindi and that he had responded to their queries in English.

Bhagwat on UCC, India-US trade pact, AI

Bhagwat also said that Uniform Civil Code should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and it should not lead to differences.

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said that in deals, there is a give and take. “It should be win-win…we have to ensure we are not at a loss.”

On AI, Bhagwat said that technology is an inevitable part of our lives and one should become master of it and utilise it.

“New technologies are coming, like AI and others. What should we do to ensure that this doesn’t result in job losses? Technology will definitely come, and for the sake of competition, we will have to become masters of it and utilise it. We cannot say that we won’t let AI come. AI will come, and we will use it in such a way that our work continues without negatively impacting employment…”

Commenting on “illegal infiltration” in the country, Bhagwat urged people to “detect and report” it to the police.

“People from the Hindu community have gradually abandoned these low-skilled jobs. Everyone is chasing after high-paying jobs. The result is that since there’s no one else to do these jobs, their (infiltrators) employment in these sectors becomes secure.”

Bhagwat also responded to a question on the demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, saying that the award’s prestige will increase if it is given to Savarkar.