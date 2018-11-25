Mohan Bhagwat: Ram Temple not on SC’s priority, govt should bring law

Raising the pitch for the building of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat Sunday said that the NDA government should immediately bring a law for its construction if the issue was not on the priority list of the Supreme Court, ANI reported.

Addressing a ‘Jan Hunkar’ rally at Nagpur, Bhagwat said it had also been proved that the temple was there and therefore the apex court should deliver the verdict on the matter swiftly. “However, the court is not giving priority to the case. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he added.

“If the top court, either due to lack of time or due to its inability to understand the sentiments of the public, is failing to give priority to the case, it is up to the government to quickly bring a law for the construction of the temple,” Bhagwat said at the rally.

Meanwhile, tensions flared high in Ayodhya as the ‘Dharma Sabha’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) commenced in the temple town on Sunday to drum up support for the construction of a Ram temple. A parallel rally was also held by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who warned that unless the temple was built, the BJP would find itself out of power.

Thackeray also demanded that an ordinance be brought in to pave for its way, warning that Hindus sentiments should not be taken for granted. The Shiv Sena chief, who has been camping in Ayodhya since Saturday, also said he visited the temple town to represent the sentiments of Hindus living in India and abroad and that he is not seeking any political mileage from this.