No one will displace Kashmiri Pandits when they return: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday said Kashmiri Pandits, who were displaced from their homes in the 1990s, will not be uprooted by anyone when they go back to the Kashmir Valley, ANI reported.

“I have a feeling that the day is very near when the Kashmiri Pandits will come back to their homes and I wish that day comes soon,” said Bhagwat while addressing the Kashmiri Hindu community via video conference on the last day of the Navreh celebrations on Sunday.

Bhagwat said that the Kashmiri Pandits will go back with an assurance of security and livelihood. “The community should make a resolve that ‘we left (Kashmir) because of extremism but when we’ll return now, we’ll go back as Hindus and Bharat bhakt with an assurance of our security and livelihood’. We will live in a way that nobody will dare to displace us,” ANI quoted the RSS chief as saying.

“The Kashmiri Pandits have been bearing the brunt of getting displaced from their home in our own country for the last three to four decades. It’s imperative that they shouldn’t accept defeat in this situation and face challenges,” he added.

Asserting that the Vivek Agnihotri-directed ‘The Kashmir Files’ has showcased an unfortunate reality of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, Bhagwat said, “Some people are in favour while some are against it. The movies have showcased an unfortunate reality of the drastic tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits which shocked all of us.”

“Earlier, I said that the issue of Kashmiri Pandits will be solved through public awareness and hindrances such as Artice 370 must be removed. After 2011, in these 11 years, due to our collective efforts, there’s no Article 370 anymore,” Bhagwat said according to news agency ANI.