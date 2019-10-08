What Bhagwat said in Dussehra address: From Article 370 to lynchings to women safety

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tuesday performed ‘shastra puja’ and addressed the Swayamsevaks at the annual Vijayadashami event at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In his address, Bhagwat talked about several issues including the abrogation of Article 370, lynchings, women safety and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Here are the highlights of what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said:

# “The world was eager to know if the 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly. “The nation by electing the new government with an increased number of seats in 2019 has endorsed its past performance and expressed a lot of expectations for the future,” Bhagwat said.

# The RSS chief said that democracy in India is not something imported but it’s a practice prevalent since centuries

# Bhagwat said the work done by PM Modi and Amit Shah in abrogating Article 370 was laudable. “The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country,” he said.

Advertising

# “Transformation in direction of thought process of Bharat; many in the world and Bharat don’t want this. We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual, social levels. Vested interests don’t want Bharat to be strong and vibrant.”

# “Well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government are being misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests,” Bhagwat said.

# On cases of lynchings in India, Bhagwat said it is a ‘western construct’, and one shouldn’t use it in the Indian context to defame the country. “Branding some incidents of social violence as ‘lynching’ are actually meant to defame our country, Hindu society and create fear among some communities. Lynching is alien to Bharat and actually has its references elsewhere.”

# Bhagwat also said, “The responsibility of imparting sanskaras rests in the family. It is a matter of great concern that women feel unsafe today. The sanctity and decency of our culture is to be instilled in the men’s approach towards women.”

# “Media has a major role in awakening the society and creating a conducive social atmosphere. if the media joins in creating a constructive atmosphere, this endeavour will gain momentum,” Bhagwat said

# “We need an education system which gives comprehensive knowledge and pride about our language (Swa Bhasha), our attire (Swa Bhoosha), our culture (Swa Sanskriti), our ancestors. ( Swa Purvaj ). We feel the need for a radical transformation from curriculum to teachers’ training. This cannot be achieved through mere structural changes.”