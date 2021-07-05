Mohan Bhagwat: ‘If a Hindu says no Muslim should live here, that person not Hindu’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the DNA of all Indians is the same and that those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva.

Addressing a function organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, RSS’s minority wing, in Ghaziabad, Bhagwat said, “If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality.” Though at times, some false cases of lynching have been registered against people, he added.

Underlining that development is not possible without unity in the country, Bhagwat stressed that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors.

The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue, not discord, he said. “Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they are not different, but one. DNA of all Indians are the same, irrespective of religion,” Bhagwat said.

“We are in a democracy. There cannot be a dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be the dominance of Indians.”

He said Hindus and Muslims may differ on issues but that does not make them part of different societies.

Bhagwat also said politics cannot unite people, it can only divide, and urged Muslims not to get “trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India”.

He said India’s Constitution was proof that minorities were in no danger in India. “Even if a section from the majority community shows aggression against minority, its opposition comes from within the majority community. If I give an aggressive and angry speech, the Hindu will not support me,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat reminded the audience of India’s rich heritage of accommodation and tolerance, saying that the country had so many resources that the people never felt the need to go anywhere else and accepted whoever came here.

While beginning his speech, Bhagwat said he was attending the event neither for an image makeover nor for vote bank politics. He said Sangh is not in politics, nor does it bother about maintaining an image. “It keeps doing its work to strengthen the nation and for the welfare of all in society,” Bhagwat said. —With PTI Inputs