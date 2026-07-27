Gen Z emotional, doesn’t think with ‘calm mind’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Samiti (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sunday called Gen Z imitative and emotional, and said they do not think with a calm mind, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at an event on ‘contemporary motherhood’, Bhagwat addressed parents’ concerns about the lifestyle of the new generation and said that elders must embody what they want in their next generation.

“Be the change you want to see in society. Reduce your time on social media. Follow mobile discipline. We look to the government. In our tradition, the government is second; society is first. (We say) the government should make this law or that law… we can do that at our home,” PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying.