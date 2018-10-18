Mohan Bhagwat: Govt should make law for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Mohan Bhagwat said, “The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view, it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country.” Mohan Bhagwat said, “The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view, it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country.”

Calling for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday demanded ‘an appropriate and requisite law’ for it. “The government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law. The temple construction was necessary from the ‘self-esteem point of view’ and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness,” he said in his annual Vijayadashmi address in Nagpur.

Bhagwat blamed politics for the delay in construction of the temple. “This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir. Despite such machinations, the decision on ownership of the land should be expedited and the government should clear the path for the construction of the ‘grand temple through an appropriate and requisite law’,” he said.

Asserting that the construction has much to do with the sentiments of crores of people in the country, the RSS chief said, “The Sangh has been associated with the sentiments of Bharatiyas, in the efforts of constructing a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Sri Ram, the personification of the life energy of the nation.”

Bhagwat further said, “The place of janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. There is an obvious game plan of a few elements to stall the judgement by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process, he said, adding that it is nobody’s interest to test the patience of society without any reason.”

