scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Must Read

No Muslim will face any setback due to CAA, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The citizenship law is will provide protection to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief underlined.

By: PTI | Guwahati |
Updated: July 21, 2021 3:27:11 pm
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, said on Wednesday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have nothing to do with the Hindu-Muslim divide and communal narrative surrounding the two issues were being peddled by some to gain political mileage.

He further emphasised that no Muslim will face any loss due to the citizenship law.

“After independence, the first prime minister of the country had said that minorities will be taken care of, and that has been done so far. We will continue to do so. No Muslim will face any loss due to CAA,” Bhagwat said after launching a book here, titled ‘Citizenship debate over NRC and CAA-Assam and the Politics of History’.

Read |Mohan Bhagwat: ‘If a Hindu says no Muslim should live here, that person not Hindu’

The citizenship law is will provide protection to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief underlined.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We reach out to the majority communities, too, in these countries during a calamity… So if there are some who wish to come to our country due to threats and fear, we will definitely have to help them out,” Bhagwat said.

Opinion |Why Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on Muslims amount to little

Talking about NRC, he stated that all nations have the right to know who their citizens are.

“The matter is in the political domain as the government is involved in it… A section of people wants to get political mileage by creating a communal narrative around these two issues,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 21: Latest News

Advertisement