Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Supreme Court extends interim bail of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair till further orders

Additional Solicitor General of SC, SV Raju, sought time to file a status report on the matter related to the Sitpur FIR against Zubair.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 12:07:31 pm
Mohammed Zubair after being produced in a court in Delhi on July 2. (Express)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s interim bail till further orders in a case filed by UP police in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet, in which he called some Hindu seers “hatemongers”. It also gave time to the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response within four weeks.

On July 8, a vacation bench of the apex court granted Zubair interim bail for a period of five days on the condition that he would not tweet or tamper with electronic evidence.

Additional Solicitor General of SC, SV Raju, on Tuesday, sought time to file a status report on the matter. Following this, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, reminded the court that the Alt New co-founder only had interim bail for five days.

The Supreme Court then extended the interim bail till further orders. “State seeks time to file a counter-affidavit. Reply to be filed within four weeks and rejoinder within two weeks thereafter,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House court in Delhi deferred the bail hearing of Zubair in a case filed by the Delhi Police over a 2018 tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

(with inputs from Bar and Bench)

