Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife detained after ruckus at in-laws’ house

Cricketer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan was taken into police custody on Monday after she created a ruckus at her in-law’s house in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. Jahan, a model by profession, was later released on bail.

Jahan reached her husband’s house in Sahaspur Ali Nagar village late on Sunday night. However, when she was asked by her in-laws to leave, Jahan locked herself and her child in a room.

After the ruckus, Shami’s family members called the police, who after failing to resolve the crisis between the warring parties, took Jahan into custody.

Speaking to reporters, Jahan said despite her in-laws misbehaving with her, the police were supporting them. “I have come to my husband’s house and I have every right to stay here. My in-laws are misbehaving with me and the police are supporting them. They should have arrested them but they are taking me to the police station,” IANS quoted Jahan as saying.

Jahan, who joined Congress last year, grabbed the spotlight after she accused her cricketer husband of match-fixing, adultery, and domestic violence. Following a written complaint by Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members at Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation.

After the allegations, BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. While he denied all the allegations, Jahan also alleged that the cricketer received money from a Pakistani woman for fixing matches for India. However, BCCI later gave a clean chit to Shami. Shami is currently representing Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL)