Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday killed Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. A day ago, one of his terrorist associates Umar Nisar was also killed in the joint operation by Jammu & Kashmir Police, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the coordinated efforts of the security forces.

#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces personnel engaged in the operation flash the victory sign following the neutralisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohd Lateef Bhat in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam district. (Faces blurred due to security reasons) https://t.co/uQXGlqHEeI — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Who was LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat?

Bhat hailed from Khrewan Chader village in Kulgam district.

He studied at a government higher secondary school in Ashmuji and later enrolled in a bachelor’s degree course at Government Degree College, Kulgam, but did not complete it. He briefly worked as a glazier before leaving home and going underground in early 2025.

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Bhat was wanted for terror activities in Kashmir, including the Kulgam attack on November 11, and carried a Rs 15 lakh bounty on his head. According to police records, Bhat was the only surviving local militant left in Kashmir.

In the November 11 attack orchestrated by Bhat in Kulgam’s Akhran area, three CRPF jawans were injured

How Mohammad Lateef Bhat came under security forces’ lens

Bhat is believed to have joined militancy only last year. According to the police, he was associated with Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba. He came to notice after a surveillance camera recorded him with Zakir Ahmad Ganai in Shopian on July 2. Ganai was later killed in a joint police and Army operation, but Bhat managed to escape.

Police say Ganai, who was with Lashkar, influenced Bhat’s decision to join militancy. In November 2025, the Kashmir Revolutionary Army (KRA) announced that Bhat had joined the group. Police believe the KRA is a Lashkar front, as they do the Resistance Front (TRF), which has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Valley.

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Bhat also accused of killing a policeman, Ashiq Hussain, on July 22 in Anantnag and two migrant workers in South Kashmir’s Kulgam on July 31. The police described the incidents as the first militant attacks in the Valley since the Pahalgam attack in July last year.

Bhat moved after Nisar’s death, hid in mosque

Security forces became active against Bhat after the July killings. They put up posters announcing the Rs 15-lakh bounty for information on Bhat. An intensified cordon & search operation was launched in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district over the last few days, with curbs on movement for people in the region.

The advancement of the troops, cornered Bhat and Nisar in Laroo village, where the latter was killed. Bhat then moved to Zangalpora village, which is about 6-7 km and holed up inside a mosque, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said. Initially, the Army connected with Bhat over a video call and asked him to surrender. However, he refused.

The Indian army said: “Security forces exercised restraint to preserve the “sanctity of the religious place” and forced him to move out before neutralising him.”