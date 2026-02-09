‘Mohammad’ Deepak’s gym, which once had 150 members, now down to 15

Deepak Kumar’s gym has lost most of its members after he stood up to men harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper. (File Photo)

Days after he was confronted by members of the Bajrang Dal for standing up for a 70-year-old Muslim man, Deepak Kumar has lost many of his gym members.

At Hulk Gym in Kotdwar, which is run from a rented building and once attracted 150 members, has seen the daily footfall drop to 15 people, he told The Indian Express.

On January 26, Deepak (38) stood up to a group of men who were harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name. During the confrontation, when asked his name, he told the crowd it was Mohammad Deepak. A video of the confrontation went viral, thrusting Deepak into the limelight but also bringing unwanted attention. On January 31, several members of the Bajrang Dal gathered to confront Deepak, but were restrained by the police.