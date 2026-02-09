‘Mohammad’ Deepak’s gym, which once had 150 members, now down to 15

Uttarakhand resident who stood up to Bajrang Dal says he remains hopeful people will come around

Written by: Aiswarya Raj
3 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 02:11 PM IST
While receiving support from outside the town, he faces local backlash and financial strain.Deepak Kumar’s gym has lost most of its members after he stood up to men harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper. (File Photo)
Days after he was confronted by members of the Bajrang Dal for standing up for a 70-year-old Muslim man, Deepak Kumar has lost many of his gym members.

At Hulk Gym in Kotdwar, which is run from a rented building and once attracted 150 members, has seen the daily footfall drop to 15 people, he told The Indian Express.

On January 26, Deepak (38) stood up to a group of men who were harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name. During the confrontation, when asked his name, he told the crowd it was Mohammad Deepak. A video of the confrontation went viral, thrusting Deepak into the limelight but also bringing unwanted attention. On January 31, several members of the Bajrang Dal gathered to confront Deepak, but were restrained by the police.

A week later, the town has been cleaved into two: those who extended solidarity and those who feel antagonised by his act. “Half of the town supports me, but people do not applaud when you do good deeds. Honesty might come at a price,” he said.

His gym has taken the hit. “People are scared, and I understand it. However, the gym is run on an entire floor with a rent of Rs 40,000 a month. Our family has only one income. I recently built the house and am still paying off the monthly loan of Rs 16,000,” Kumar said.

The remaining members, he said, assured him that they are staying put. “There is a high attrition rate; if you lose a member, it is hard to regain them,” he said.

On Sunday, Member of Parliament John Brittas, leader of CPI(M)’s Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, visited the owner of Baba Dress, Vakeel Ahmed, and Kumar. In a tweet, the CPI(M) said that he visited the gym and took a membership as it now stood deserted “due to threats from communal elements”.

Story continues below this ad

“Brittas also registered his strong protest at the Kotdwar police station, which has filed a case against Deepak while shielding the rioters. He congratulated ‘Muhammad’ Deepak for fearlessly taking a stand against the fascistic thugs and added that it is people like him who are the true hope and strength of the country,” it posted.

“I still don’t think that I have done something wrong. People from outside are supporting me, but those in town have yet to come around. Things are moving slowly, but it will get better,” he said.

Police have meanwhile provided protection to Kumar and deployed additional force in the town.

Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala. She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities. This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More

