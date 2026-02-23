‘Mohammad’ Deepak, who defended Muslim shopkeeper, meets Rahul Gandhi: ‘Will take membership in my gym’

On January 26, Deepak stood up to a group of men who harassed the Muslim shopkeeper, and asked him to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name in Kotdwar town.

Written by: Asad Rehman
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 02:05 PM IST
Mohammad DeepakA video of the confrontation went viral, thrusting Deepak into the limelight but also bringing unwanted attention (Special Arrangement)
Nearly a month after he confronted a mob threatening a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, Deepak Kumar met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Monday, who assured him that he would soon visit his gym.

On January 26, Deepak, 38, stood up to a group of men who were harassing the Muslim shopkeeper, who has Parkinson’s disease, to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name in Kotdwar town. During the confrontation, when asked his name, he told the crowd it was Mohammad Deepak. After the incident, the Hulk Gym, run by Deepak, saw its membership collapse from 150 to 15.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Deepak said, “Rahul ji had called me, and he spoke to my family and me. Whatever has happened… He spoke to me about it and assured us. He has said I’ve done nothing wrong and that what I did was good. He has also said that he will visit Kotdwar and will take membership in my gym.”

Shopkeeper at centre of 'Mohammad Deepak' row speaks: 'Why will we change shop's name? Everyone is with us'

Deepak said that Gandhi assured him and told him not to worry about anything. “He praised me for what I did… I will be very happy if Rahul ji comes to my gym and works out there.”

Deepak also said he has stopped receiving the threats he had been getting earlier.

He added that Rahul Gandhi also arranged for him to meet veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

After The Indian Express reported that Deepak’s gym had taken a hit, senior advocates of the Supreme Court stepped up to help sustain Deepak Kumar’s livelihood.

Live Blog
