‘Mohammad’ Deepak, who defended Muslim shopkeeper, meets Rahul Gandhi: ‘Will take membership in my gym’

A video of the confrontation went viral, thrusting Deepak into the limelight but also bringing unwanted attention (Special Arrangement)

Nearly a month after he confronted a mob threatening a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, Deepak Kumar met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Monday, who assured him that he would soon visit his gym.

On January 26, Deepak, 38, stood up to a group of men who were harassing the Muslim shopkeeper, who has Parkinson’s disease, to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name in Kotdwar town. During the confrontation, when asked his name, he told the crowd it was Mohammad Deepak. After the incident, the Hulk Gym, run by Deepak, saw its membership collapse from 150 to 15.