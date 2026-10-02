Mohammad Deepak arrested over alleged assault of trader

The alleged assault was linked to an online comment made by the trader regarding the “partial” demolition of a mosque in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
1 min readUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Dehradun-based gym owner “Mohammad” Deepak KumarDehradun-based gym owner “Mohammad” Deepak Kumar. (Source: File)
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Mohammad Deepak, who came into the limelight earlier this year after confronting members of the Bajrang Dal for allegedly harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar area, was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly assaulting a local trader, police said.

The alleged assault was linked to an online comment made by the trader regarding the “partial” demolition of a mosque in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

Deepak allegedly confronted the trader over the social media comment and assaulted him, following which a complaint was lodged, police said.

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Deepak had gained attention earlier this year after a video of him confronting members of the Bajrang Dal over their alleged harassment of an elderly Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar went viral.

Further details about the case, including the sections invoked against Deepak and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on education, policy and social justice. She has broken news and written investigative stories on education, some of which have prompted responses from central universities and government authorities. She uses the Right to Information Act as a reporting tool and enjoys telling people-driven stories through long-form journalism. Vidheesha joined The Indian Express’s Delhi City team in 2023, where she has been part of the education coverage in the newsroom, reporting on policy, institutions, and issues affecting students and communities. Her journalism career began in 2020 as a freelance journalist after she left a career in civil engineering. She covered her home states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, focusing on gender, social justice, and politics. Vidheesha Kuntamalla Qualification, Degrees: Master of Science in Quantity Surveying from Kingston University, London Awards and Recognition: Vidheesha won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2024 for her long-form story on India’s first case of passive euthanasia. ... Read More

 

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