Mohammad Deepak arrested over alleged assault of trader

Mohammad Deepak, who came into the limelight earlier this year after confronting members of the Bajrang Dal for allegedly harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar area, was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly assaulting a local trader, police said.

The alleged assault was linked to an online comment made by the trader regarding the “partial” demolition of a mosque in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, according to police.

Deepak allegedly confronted the trader over the social media comment and assaulted him, following which a complaint was lodged, police said.

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Deepak had gained attention earlier this year after a video of him confronting members of the Bajrang Dal over their alleged harassment of an elderly Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar went viral.