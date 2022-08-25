Mohali: Vigilance bureau takes measurements of Assistant Inspector General’s house

Sleuths of the vigilance bureau Thursday took measurements of the residence of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor in Mohali’s Sector 88. The move was in connection with an ongoing inquiry against the AIG in a disproportionate assets case.

The officers, who had come to check Kapoor’s house, refused to speak to the media. The case against Kapoor is of a time when he was posted in the vigilance bureau. Earlier, Kapoor was posted as the deputy superintendent of police (central) in Chandigarh and superintendent of jails in Amritsar.

Kapoor got entangled in another controversy in 2019 when a woman inmate lodged in an Amritsar jail alleged that she was raped by the officer.