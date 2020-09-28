Mohali: Two minor boys arrested gangraping 7-year-old girl

Police said the accused was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

Matour police Sunday arrested two minor boys who allegedly gangraped a 7-year-old girl multiple times. They were sent to the juvenile home.

The accused knew the girl’s family and had been raping her for a year.

The girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the police stating that accused were known to her and they were raping her daughter since 2019 while she used to go to work. The complainant alleged that her daughter was scared as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences.

“They were committing the crime since last year and had threatened my daughter with dire consequences. She told me about the incident a few days and I decided to lodge the complaint,” the complainant said.

The police registered a case under sections 376-D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 f Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Matour Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajiv Kumar said that they had arrested both the accused and the court had sent them to the juvenile home.

