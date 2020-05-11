Mohali: Two booked for duping labourers

Inspector Manphool Singh added that the accused did not have permission from the administration to take the labourers. (Representational Photo) Inspector Manphool Singh added that the accused did not have permission from the administration to take the labourers. (Representational Photo)

Police booked two persons who were allegedly duping the labourers who wanted to go to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the accused were arrested. The accused were using the buses of a contractor who is working with a private educational institute.

According to Jaspreet Kaur, the area councillor, some people were going to take labourers in two buses and when she came to know about it, she enquired about the issue. She added that when she asked the drivers to show travel passes and the permission from the district administration, they could not produce any document.

The police officials said that the accused had taken Rs 4,000 each from 15 labourers promising them to take to their native places.Police booked the bus drivers identified as Harwinder Singh and Akhilesh. They both were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Phase I Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Manphool Singh, said that they arrested Akhilesh while raids were on to nab Harwinder Singh.

