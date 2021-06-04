Mohali traffic police start delivering medicines to senior citizens’ doorsteps

Mohali traffic police has started an initiative to provide medicines at the doorstep of the elderly and the people in home isolation. The initiative has been started to especially help those living alone. Police officials said that any senior citizen who needs to get medicines may call the police at 9115516010, 112 or 181.

SP (Traffic and Cyber Security) Gurjot Singh Kaler told The Indian Express that the traffic police personnel are helping the elderly couples by delivering medicines at doorstep, besides taking them to the vaccination centres for the jab.

“We urge people to call on our numbers so that they do not feel lonely and helpless. The initiative is getting a good response and more than 150 elderly people have availed our services. In the coming days we expect more people to call us. Our teams are working dedicatedly,” said SP Kaler.

Speaking further, he said that there are many senior citizens who live alone in the city, as their family members live at other places, and they need special care.

SP Kaler said that any senior citizen or elderly person in need of medicines may contact the helpline numbers and tell the attendants about their medicines along with their address, following which the police team will deliver the medicine at their doorstep.

“Our motto is to help the people who feel helpless, apart from them any other person who faces problems in going to the vaccination centers may also avail this service,” he added.

The traffic police has also been delivering food at home to the elderly in the city, who have been living alone.