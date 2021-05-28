Mohali: Residents struggle to get second jab amidst ‘temporary’ problem

The other two categories include the people above the age of 45 years and Covaxin for people who need second doses.

District residents continue to face problems in getting their Covid-19 jabs, while health officials termed it a ‘temporary’ problem.

The number of vaccination sites were also reduced. The number has gone down from 170 to only 40 at the moment, said an official from the health department.

The officer added that during the start of vaccination drive they had 90 government sites, 40 were allotted to private hospitals and 30 mobile teams were also working so that maximum population could be covered. “At present we have ten mobile teams and 30 sites where the vaccination is going on in the district. There was problem in vaccine supply in the last few days, which is improving. We had to reduce the number of sites due to the shortage,” the officer added.

When asked about complaints of people being unable to get their second dose, the officer added that the protocol for getting the second dose was changed on May 12. The official added that those who received the jab before the protocol change have been issues. However, the district has no mechanism to inform them about the change.

Replying to a question about supply of vaccination, the officer said that they were getting the supply for four categories from the state as well as the central government.

The official disclosed that they were getting supply for people in the 18 to 44 year old with co-morbidities bracket, which is being funded by Punjab government “We are also getting supply for the same age group from the central government which is given to the government and private Frontline Workers (FLWs),” the officer added.

Dr Kaur said that they are administering the vaccine as per the supply.