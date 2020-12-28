scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Mohali residents protest in solidarity with farmers agitating against agri laws

The protesting city residents said that they extend their support to the farmers who have been protesting for the last one month against the controversial laws.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | December 28, 2020 5:04:42 am
Farm bills, Farm protests, Punjab farmers, Mohali farm bill protest, indian express news In support of farmers’ call for ‘thali bajao’ during PM Narendra Modi's Maan Ki Baat, residents of Mohali protest in Sector 60 on Sunday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three Agriculture laws, city residents took to the streets on Sunday and held a protest at Phase 3B-2 market in SAS Nagar.

The protesting city residents said that they extend their support to the farmers who have been protesting for the last one month against the controversial laws. “The union government must repeal the laws with immediate effect. These laws will ruin the farmers. The farmers who are protesting are making genuine demands,” said Akwinder Singh Gosal, one of the protesters at Phase 3B-2 market on Sunday.

