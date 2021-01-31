scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Mohali reports 38 cases, 579 remain active

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 42 patients recovered from the infection. The district now has 579 active cases.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | January 31, 2021 2:40:14 am
38 positive cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 19,444.

No death was reported due to Covid-19 infection in Mohali district on Saturday. As many as 38 positive cases were reported, taking the number of cases to 19,444.

The DC added that out of 38 cases reported Saturday, a maximum of 26 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), six from Derabassi, three each from Dhakoli and Gharuan.

The district has reported 363 coronavirus-related deaths till now, as per the data released by the district authorities.

