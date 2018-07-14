Mohali: One killed, three arrested in police encounter

The police officials said that at around midnight, five men had snatched a car from Navneet Singh, a resident of Sante Majra near Sohana. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh/Representational) The police officials said that at around midnight, five men had snatched a car from Navneet Singh, a resident of Sante Majra near Sohana. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh/Representational)

A team of Mohali police killed an armed man and arrested three persons in an exchange of fire that took place in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police team led by Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was chasing a group of armed men who had snatched a car after firing gunshots in Sohana around midnight. The police suspect that the accused may be members of Gurdaspur based Jaggu gang.

The police officials said that at around midnight, five men had snatched a car from Navneet Singh, a resident of Sante Majra near Sohana. According to the information available till now, the encounter took place around 3 am in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh near Naina Devi area.

After a message was flashed on police control room, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal accompanied by a team of CIA staff chased the accused in the car. The four accused fired at the police and then fled towards Himachal Pradesh. The police finally intercepted them near Naina Devi and an exchange of fire took place.

The police is questioning the three arrested persons.

