MOHALI MC elections: Final roadmap of delimitation of wards likely to be prepared by next week

This time many sitting councillors will not be contesting the elections as the Punjab government has reserved 50 per cent seats for women candidates.

The process of delimitation of wards for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections will get some more time. The committee formed for the purpose has worked out all modalities. The state government could also hold elections in December. A civic body official told The Indian Express that the plan for the delimitation was prepared and the final roadmap will be submitted by next week, following which the process of elections will start.

Former councillor, Kuljeet Singh Bedi, who is also a member of the committees for finalising the delimitation, said that work was delayed due to some technical issues and the final report will be submitted next week. The civic body has a strength of 50 councillors. The tenure of the present house was over in April this year, following which it was dissolved.

This time many sitting councillors will not be contesting the elections as the Punjab government has reserved 50 per cent seats for women candidates. Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, the main rival parties, might field the family members of some of their sitting councillors. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too is contesting the elections in all wards. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too is contesting the elections this time.

In the previous elections, the SAD-BJP alliance could not garner majority as it fell short of three councillors. Instead, the Azad Group, led by mayor Kulwant Singh, which had separated from SAD, took the advantage and won 11 wards. While Congress had won 14 wards, two independent councillors also supported the Azad group following which Kulwant Singh became the mayor with the help of Congress’ support.

However, Kulwant Singh later joined SAD along with his loyals and remained the mayor despite the dissent among SAD-BJP councillors.

At that time Balwant Singh Ramoowalia was the halqa in-charge of Mohali constituency and he had a tiff with Kulwant Singh over the distribution of tickets

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd