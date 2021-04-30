Mohali keeps a sharp eye on oxygen

The Mohali administration carried out a surprise check of the unit supplying oxygen to hospitals on Thursday.

A team headed by ADC(D) Rajiv Gupta along with Paviter Singh, SP Harbir Atwal SP and Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Surinder Garg inspected HiTech industries from where medical oxygen is being supplied to 14 hospitals of the district.

The team took a detailed review of the stock of oxygen being received by the Hitech Industries and distribution to different hospitals.

Outside the district, the supply of medical oxygen will be made with a requisitioning order from the DC. Supply of every cylinder is being duly recorded.

ADC Rajiv Gupta said that the police and GST inspectors have been deputed to monitor the supply of O2 to the hospitals round the clock.

Advisory for O2 use

An advisory issued by the state government on oxygen use, suggests targeting an SpO2 of 90-92 percent for all patients, provided they are comfortable.

It also called for early detection and repair of potential sources of leakage of oxygen from flow meters/cylinders/pipelines, adequate training sessions for staff about O2 maximisation and use of oxygen concentrators in mild cases, and use of supportive manoeuvres like awake proning in hypoxemic patients.

The advisory also suggested use of nebulizer instead of oxygen flow for nebulisation of patients.

NO POWER CUTS

The district administration had ordered the power department to supply uninterrupted power supply to hospitals.