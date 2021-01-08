Mohali: Illegal sand mining: 2 truck drivers arrested

The accused were said to be drivers of tipper trucks which were seized by police. (Representational)

MAJRI POLICE booked two persons for their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining Thursday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parminder Kumar. He said they had set up a naka near Sialba Majri and saw two tipper trucks approaching towards them.

The police party stopped the tippers and asked the drivers to show them documents citing permission for carrying sand.

The complainant alleged that the drivers could not show any documents and were carrying sand illegally.

Police then registered an FIR against the truck drivers, identified as Jaspal Singh and Pappu Rai, under sections 379 (theft) of IPC and sections 4 (1) and 21 (1) of the Mining Act. Both were arrested on the spot.