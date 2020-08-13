Mohali: Helper murders cook after tiff about cooking food

The victim, who was identified as Shankar, was a resident of Nepal, while accused Dalip was a native of Assam. (Representational)

A heated argument between a cook and a helper, over cooking food, led to the latter murdering the cook at Hadesra village on Tuesday. Employed at a weighbridge, the accused used to assist the victim in cooking. Police arrested the accused.

The victim, who was identified as Shankar, was a resident of Nepal, while accused Dalip was a native of Assam.

The complainant in the case, Jagroop Singh, told the police that both Dalip and Shankar used to work together and often fought over trivial issues, needing their intervention, subsequently. He added that both had a quarrel over cooking the food.

“Dalip and Shankar had a brawl again, following which Dalip took out a knife and attacked Shankar. The injury was severe and Shankar died on the spot,” Jagroop Singh said in his complaint. Shankar sustained a fatal injury in his chest which resulted in his death. Accused Dalip fled from the spot after the incident, but he was arrested later.

Police booked Dalip under the Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Handesra police station.

SI Gurbachan Singh said that the accused confessed his crime and told them that Shankar used to abuse him and they both quarreled often.

“This time, Dalip attacked Shankar and injured him critically, following which the later died,” the IO said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd