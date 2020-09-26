Mohali: Farmers from across unions protest against agriculture Bills, get support

Members of Youth of Punjab block the international airport road in Mohali. (Jasbir Malhi)

Farmers from several unions staged a protest against the new farm Bills in Kharar, demanding its immediate withdrawal. The markets in the district also remained closed throughout the day, as shopkeepers too rendered their support to the protesting farmers’ cause.

The protest was held under the leadership of district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), Davinder Singh Dehpur at Kharar bus stand. The movement of traffic towards Kurali, Chandigarh and Ludhiana had come to a halt during the day, due to the protest.

The protesting farmers also parked their tractors on the main highway to stop the movement of traffic. Various employee unions and arhtiya unions also protested in support of the farmers.

Dehkalan said that the new farm Bills were death warrants for farmers and all the Punjabis must protest against it. He said that the Modi-led NDA government wanted to sell the agricultural land to the corporates and the new bills were a step in this direction.

Youth of Punjab organisation also held a protest in support of the farmers in Mohali and demanded immediate withdrawal of the ordinances and urged the government to ensure the payment of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers.

President of the organisation Paramdeep Singh Baidwan said that the union government had already made the farmers suffer by hiking the prices of diesel and the new ordinances were the latest indication that the Modi government wants the farmers to get exploited in the hands of the corporates. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan also visited the spot where the farmers had held the protest and said that the protests were held peacefully in the district.

Meanwhile, the shops remained closed in all the markets in Mohal, Kharar, Derabassi, Zirakpur and Kurali due to Punjab’s bandh call. The markets were opened late evening.

