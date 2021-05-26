Mohali: Farm union protests end peacefully, traffic flow uninterrupted

Residents of Mohali protesting in Sector 60, in support of farmers' protest, last year. (File Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

Various farmer unions had organised the protest to support the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday. A large procession was held in the city, in which agitators burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a roll-back of all three contentious farm laws.

While the traffic flow remained uninterrupted in the city, shops in many markets remained closed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) spokesperson Nachattar Singh Baidwan, who had started the protest from near Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana on Wednesday said that they will continue resisting till the time the three farm laws are taken back.

Meanwhile, a protest march also started from near Besttech Mall in Phase-11 by various farm organisations and after snaking its way through the entire city, the protesters ended their march in front of Besttech Mall.

Nachattar Singh said that the traffic remained uninterrupted in the city and the protesting farmers did not stop any vehicle and also did not force any shops to down shutters on Wednesday.