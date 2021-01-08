scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

Mohali: Dry run to be held today

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Rajiv Kumar Gupta, said that the dry run was to be conducted at District Hospital Mohali, Indus Hospital Mohali and at CHC Banur.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | January 8, 2021 5:26:18 am
Mohali covid-19, Mohalo covid vaccination, Mohali covid vaccination dry run, indian express newsThe district is among one of the hotspots.

The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in the district on Friday, at three places designated by the district health authorities. The entire exercise will be conducted between 9 am to 11:30 pm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Rajiv Kumar Gupta, said that the dry run was to be conducted at District Hospital Mohali, Indus Hospital Mohali and at CHC Banur. “The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the district and to assess gaps or bottlenecks, if any so that those could be addressed before the final roll out. The district is among one of the hotspots.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement