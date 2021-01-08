Mohali: Dry run to be held today

The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in the district on Friday, at three places designated by the district health authorities. The entire exercise will be conducted between 9 am to 11:30 pm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Rajiv Kumar Gupta, said that the dry run was to be conducted at District Hospital Mohali, Indus Hospital Mohali and at CHC Banur. “The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the district and to assess gaps or bottlenecks, if any so that those could be addressed before the final roll out. The district is among one of the hotspots.