Mohali district records two Covid deaths, 84 new cases, tally at 1,536

With 25 deaths reported so far, the death rate of the district stands at 1.5 per cent as of Wednesday. (Representational)

Two residents of Mohali district succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 25. In the last three days, the district has recorded six deaths.

Meanwhile, high number of Covid-19 cases continued to be reported in the district, as 84 people were diagnosed as Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 1,536. There are 736 active cases in the district at present.

According to the district administration’s spokesperson, a 45-year-old man who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 in Chandigarh, died on Wednesday. He was suffering from co-morbidities, including diabetes. The other patient who succumbed to the disease was a 62-year-old man who resided at Phase VI. The man had undergone an operation a few days ago and also had co-morbidities.

The administration’s spokesperson said, 31 cases were reported from Mohali city, 11 from Kharar, 14 from Derabassi, 12 from Zirakpur, six from Nayagaon, two from Kurali, two from Sukhgarh village, while one case each was reported from Badmajra, Balongi, Tangori village, Batta village and Adarsh Nagar.

As many as 35 patients who had recovered from the disease were discharged from hospital. With the discharge of 35 patients, the number of cured patients in the district stands at 775.

In the last four days, the district has recorded 272 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest surge in the last four months. After Derabassi, Mohali city has become a hotspot for the spread of the disease. As many as 95 cases have been reported from the city and its peripheral areas in the last four days.

“In Mohali city, the cases were reported from almost all the residential areas. Most of the cases were reported from Sector 68 and Sector 66,” a health department official said.

