Balwant Singh Multani case: Mohali court dismisses former Punjab DGP’s bail application

The district court Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Sumedh Singh Saini, in connection with the 29-year-old alleged case of murder and abduction of Balwant Singh Multani. Saini could be arrested by the district police after this dismissal.

After hearing arguments of prosecution and defence, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Rajnish Garag observed,

“Applicant-accused Sumedh Singh Saini is guilty of a heinous crime and does not deserve extra ordinary relief of anticipatory bail. His custodial interrogation is necessary to further investigate into the matter.”

The court orders further stated that in the case in hand, custodial interrogation of Saini is required to search the dead body of victim Balwant Singh Multani, to know the manner in which the body was disposed of and weapon of offence used in committing the crime.

“It will not be out of place to mention here that applicant-accused being retired Director General of Police, must be wielding great influence in the police department as most of the officials of the department have worked under him,” the court order stated.

The orders further read that once a new offence is added, the accused has to seek a fresh bail and benefit of earlier bail is not available to the accused. Further, with the change of nature of the offence, the accused becomes dis-entitled to liberty already granted to him in the minor offence and while granting the bail, court should keep in mind nature of accusations, nature of evidence in support thereof and severity of punishment apart from character and behaviour of accused.

