THE DISTRICT police is adding a feature on its ‘CVD Control’ App, to allow people to speak to a psychiatrist. The move comes in light of the calls received by the police control room from people under stress. Officials said that the feature will start working in a day or two.

Police officers monitoring the ‘CVD Control’ App said that they get 70 to 80 calls everyday from people who are under stress or are depressed due to the curfew. Many of these people used to visit counsellors for their mental health issues.

“Yes, we are receiving calls where people ask us about when will the curfew end. Many of them tell us that they have been feeling depressed as they cannot not go out,” said DSP Amroz Singh, the nodal officer for COVID-19.

He added that they have trained counsellors to help people by answering some general questions, and now they will add the feature to the app. “We will add the feature on the app so that people can get in touch with some impanelled psychiatrist. Our teSecondary Authoram is already working on it,” he added.

The district police had launched the App last week to track people under quarantine and have six registered FIRs so far.

