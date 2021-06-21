Mohali civic body says preparation for rain in full swing

Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has claimed that all preparations have been made for the coming monsoon season and the staff has been put on alert to deal with any emergency. The MC has also deputed four pump sets in case of waterlogging in low lying areas.

The opposition, however, trashed the claims and termed the arrangements ‘inadequate’.

The MC has also said that the 175-km long drainage line which had been laid for discharging water has been made functional, and there are no blockages.

MC’s Executive Engineer Harpreet Singh told The Indian Express that the N-choe has been cleaned, while the work of cleaning internal roads and storm pipeline has also been completed.

“We have stationed our four pump sets in Phase I, Phase 3B-2, Phase 11 and Phase VII, the pumps will extract water in case there is waterlogging in any of these areas. At least two pump sets have also been kept on standby. We have made all the preparations for the monsoon season, so that we do not face any issues,” he added.

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said that work of cleaning internal roads is going on in some areas and the MC will complete the cleaning and the other monsoon-related works by June 30.

“The MC had spent around Rs 70 lakh on cleaning work. We do not want the residents to face the issue of waterlogging, cleaning the internal roads, N-choe and the storm water pipelines are our prime focus ahead of monsoon. For this, we had made advance preparations,” said Bedi.

The opposition, on the other side, had said that the MC has failed to properly clean the city and in case of heavy monsoon, the residents will have to bear the brunt.

Opposition councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari said that there are still some areas where cleaning of roads and berms is required.