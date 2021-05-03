Mohali augments manual tele-calling with IVR calls

To keep a tab on the health status of the growing number of Covid-19 patients in Mohali, the district administration augmented the system of making manual calls with IVR calling.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayala said that a team of tele-callers, under the supervision of the district Covid Patient Tracking Officer (CPTO), used to contact Covid-19 patients in home isolation every day to take health status update. “But, with over 9,000 active cases coupled with the daily heavy surge in the number of positive cases, keeping a tab manually has become challenging. We have complemented the calling system with technology and roped in an NGO- StepOne to support in contacting and monitoring patients through IVR calls,” he added.

The DC said the system will automatically call patients. The patient will have to reply to questions and update their status as assessed. Based on the patient’s replies the system will flag as ‘Red’ those needing immediate attention and they will be contacted by the team of doctors.