Mohali: Army officials, district admin visit civil hospital ahead of setting up 100-bed facility

“With the availability of L2/L3 beds hovering around saturation, we seek to make available as much oxygen beds as possible,” the DC said. (File)

To augment the overwhelming health infrastructure in the district, civil officials and officers from the Western Command Thursday visited the Phase VI hospital, where a 100-bed facility for Covid patients will be set up in the coming days.

The initial plan was to set up a make-shift facility, but since the prefabricated structure will take time, the facility will be set up on the second and third floor of the Civil Hospital to provide early respite.

District Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the exercise for joint need assessment has begun and pooling of resources with Western Command is being worked out so that a well-equipped L-2 facility for holistic treatment to Covid patients as per the ICMR guidelines can be set up.

Various aspects of the set-up including site, deployment of doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance service, trained personnel for administration and management of the facility, uninterrupted oxygen supply are being looked into, he informed.

“With the availability of L2/L3 beds hovering around saturation, we seek to make available as much oxygen beds as possible,” the DC said.