scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Mohali: Admn allows one hour for crackers

Restrictions have been set for Diwali as well; crackers can only be burst from 8 to 10 pm on October 24.

Cracker blast, Indian Express NewsThe administration has restricted bursting crackers to one hour. (Representational Photo)

The administration has restricted bursting crackers to one hour on Wednesday evening, an order issued by Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said.

According to the orders, residents can burst crackers from 6 to 7 pm on Wednesday.  Restrictions have been set for Diwali as well; crackers can only be burst from 8 to 10 pm on October 24. On November 8, Gurpurab, residents can burst crackers between 4 and 5 am and 9 and 10 pm. The orders shall remain in force till January 1, 2023.

Tight security arrangements had been made in the district for Dussehra celebrations in the district. The celebrations shall be held at Mohali, Kharar, Kurali, Derabassi and Zirakpur. The Dussehra celebrations would be held in Phase VIII, Matour and Phase 1 in Mohali.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:05:22 am
Next Story

IPS officers’ promotions: Finally, Haryana moves to fix ‘discrimination’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement