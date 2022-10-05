Mohali: Admn allows one hour for crackers

The administration has restricted bursting crackers to one hour on Wednesday evening, an order issued by Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said.

According to the orders, residents can burst crackers from 6 to 7 pm on Wednesday. Restrictions have been set for Diwali as well; crackers can only be burst from 8 to 10 pm on October 24. On November 8, Gurpurab, residents can burst crackers between 4 and 5 am and 9 and 10 pm. The orders shall remain in force till January 1, 2023.

Tight security arrangements had been made in the district for Dussehra celebrations in the district. The celebrations shall be held at Mohali, Kharar, Kurali, Derabassi and Zirakpur. The Dussehra celebrations would be held in Phase VIII, Matour and Phase 1 in Mohali.