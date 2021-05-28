Mohali admin undergoes major reshuffle

Himanshu Jain who was posted as SDM, Kharar was also transferred to Jalandhar as ADC (urban development).

The Punjab government, late Wednesday evening, transferred many senior officials in the district administration. However, the transfers have been put on hold till June 5, due to the Covid crisis.

As per the orders of the state government, Malwinder Singh Jaggi, Chief Administrator (CA) of Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), was transferred as Commissioner Amritsar Municipal Corporation and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amritsar Smart city. Pardeep Kumar, who is holding the charge of CA, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), will now also hold the charge of PUDA.

ADC (General) Aashika Jain, who was among the most active officers to look after Covid-19 management, was transferred to Hoshiarpur as ADC (Urban Development).

Himanshu Jain who was posted as SDM, Kharar was also transferred to Jalandhar as ADC (urban development). Harbans Singh is now posted as Kharar SDM. He was earlier, SDM Garshankar. GMADA’s Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Rajesh Dhiman was also transferred and is now posted as ADC (General), Fatehgarh Sahib.

Himanshu Aggarwal, who was posted as ADC (urban development), Amritsar shall now be ADC (G) in the district while Komal Mittal will be new ADC (urban development), Mohali.