Mohali Admin signs lease deed for new hospital

THE DISTRICT administration on Wednesday signed a lease deed for the new building of BR Ambedkar Medical College, which will come up on a 10.4 acre of land that has been leased by Behlolpur and Jujharnagar panchayats. The construction of the boundary wall of the medical college will start shortly.

DC Girish Dayalan said that with the signing of the lease deed, the administration had taken a step forward in setting up the medical college.

The Punjab government had already said that the medical college will start operation within this year.

When asked about the preparations for tackling the third wave of Covid-19, the DC said that the district administration was taking all adequate steps to meet the challenge head-on.

“Keeping in mind the third wave of Covid-19, the district administration has decided to install PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Plants for supplying oxygen to government hospitals. Five such plants had been installed at the district hospital/ medical college in Phase VI,” the DC said.

Stating further, the DC added that orders have already been placed for setting up more PSA plants at Kharar Civil Hospital, Community Health Centre in Dhakoli, and at Derabassi civil hospital. “After these plants, there will be no scarcity of oxygen in government hospitals. We managed well during the peak but oxygen plants sill make these hospitals self-reliant,” the DC said.